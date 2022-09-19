ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, September 28 at 1 p.m., Whataburger, along with its franchise partner G.V.C.S., Inc. and the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newest restaurant in Alexandria, which opened this past June.

Whataburger is celebrating the opening by presenting a donation to Manna House, a local, non-profit soup kitchen working year-round to feed the less fortunate in the Central Louisiana area. The Alexandria Senior High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program will also lead the raising of the flag at the ceremony.

“It’s been exciting to see so many guests in Alexandria enjoy Whataburger’s customizable creations,” said Chris Johnson, G.V.C.S., Inc. Franchisee. “As we officially cut the ribbon at our restaurant, we want to extend a big thanks to Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Manna House and Alexandria Senior High’s JROTC program for celebrating with us and making this a special event.”

This location, which brought 100 local jobs to the Alexandria area, is the first of several restaurants set to open in the next two years in partnership with G.V.C.S., Inc. Additional restaurants coming to the area include:

1309 S 5 th St, Leesville, La. 71446 – now open

St, Leesville, La. 71446 – now open 5123 University Pkwy, Natchitoches, La. 71457 – late 2022

430 N Pine St, Deridder, La. 70634 – late 2022

201 S Cities Service Hwy, Sulphur, La. 70665 – mid-2023

Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, La. 70605 – mid-2023

About Whataburger

Whataburger is the hometown hamburger place that hasn’t compromised. We serve bold flavors and original recipes made to order, just like you like it, and pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That’s what’s led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we’ve stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 14-state footprint and over 900 locations. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That’s why we’re a 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award winner. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers. Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on ios or android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at WhataStore.com and find Whataburger original-recipe products in grocery stores. See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones and other company information.