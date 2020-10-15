WHATABURGER celebrates groundbreaking in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Louisiana – On Oct. 15, Whataburger and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held a special ceremony to celebrate the groundbreaking of Pineville’s first-ever Whataburger at the site of the new restaurant.













Known for delivering fresh, made-to-order burgers and exceptional service since 1950, Whataburger is set to open its newest restaurant at 257 Lofton Drive in early 2021. Whataburger will begin serving the Pineville community its famous burgers made with 100 percent pure beef, along with fan favorites including chicken strips, french fries, shakes and more.

“We’re delighted to welcome Whataburger to Pineville and celebrate the groundbreaking of their first-ever restaurant in our community,” said Deborah Randolph, Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce president. “Pineville is fortunate to have community leaders, business owners and citizens who are dedicated to making our home a great place to live and work. We know Whataburger has earned a reputation as a great employer and friend to the communities they serve, and we couldn’t be happier to have a new restaurant in our own backyard.”

Pineville’s new Whataburger will bring 125 jobs to the community, hiring for a variety of positions ranging from team member to management level. The restaurant will feature a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes, improved parking and an updated dining room that can comfortably seat even more guests than before. You can apply at whataburger.com/careers for positions.

“We’re proud to break ground on our first Whataburger restaurant in Pineville alongside the Chamber,” said Chris Johnson of GVCS, Inc. “We look forward to growing our Whataburger family with great new jobs for the community, and we can’t wait to begin serving our new neighbors and friends.“

