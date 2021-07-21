Whataburger celebrates first-ever Alexandria groundbreaking at future site

Alexandria restaurant to open this fall will bring 100 jobs to community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On July 21, Whataburger and the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate Alexandria’s first-ever Whataburger, scheduled to open in the fall. The event was at the future site of the restaurant, 6240 Coliseum Blvd.

The brand will serve up its fresh, customized burgers, 24/7 top-notch customer service, famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange-and-white-striped fun and once opened, the new restaurant will feature a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes, large parking lot and an open dining room to best serve our guests. There will also be a custom interior mural featuring well-known, local icons.

“We’re honored to open the first-ever Alexandria Whataburger and want to extend an especially big thanks to the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Whataburger into the community with open arms and celebrating with us today,” said Chris Johnson, G.V.C.S., Inc. President. “We can’t wait to extend our tradition of serving great food and friendly service to our friends in Alexandria and look forward to opening our doors this fall.”

Whataburger will bring 100 jobs to the community, and in the coming weeks, the brand will begin hiring Restaurant Managers, Team Leaders and Team Members who will be led by Operating Partner LaShonda Lonnette. Whataburger’s unique leadership curriculum trains all employees in a way that automatically puts them on the path to career advancement.

Those interested in working at Alexandria’s new Whataburger restaurant or for more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, great opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development, visit http://www.pleaseapplyonline.com/gvcs or text FAMILY to 44790.

About Whataburger

Whataburger has focused on its fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside burger stand in Corpus Christi, Texas. Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across its 14-state footprint, and sales of more than $2.8 billion annually. Whataburger has 50,000 Family Members (employees) and more than 60 million customers who like to customize their Whataburgers just the way they like it. Visit whataburger.com or pivot-you.com for more information. To apply for Whataburger jobs now, visit whataburger.com/careers.