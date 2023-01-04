The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed the billion-dollar mark for the third time in the history of the game. (Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – As Mega Millions Mania takes hold of America with a growing lottery pot number of nearly 1 Billion dollars, its easy to look over the meager winnings of four or ten dollars. However, we never know the extra change can come in handy when we least expect.

Below, are the prizes you can win, even if you don’t win the biggest prize.

If the Mega Ball matches the draw, you break even and get back the $2 ticket you purchased. There is a 1 in 37 chance that your ticket will match the Golden Mega Ball.

Select a correct number and correct Mega Ball to win $4. The odds are doubled to 1 in 89.

If your ticket matches two numbers and the Mega Ball, you win $10, but your odds of getting there start to climb to 1 in 693. Your odds of getting three correct numbers are slightly higher at 606 to 1, but you can still take home $10.

Buying a 3-number ticket and a Mega Ball will eventually give you enough money back to give yourself or someone else something special. The odds of pocketing that $200 increase to 1 in 14,547.

The odds of buying a 4-number ticket without the Mega Ball doubles to a 38,792-to-1 chance, but so does the $500 prize.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The chances of matching the 4 numbers and the Mega Ball increase your winnings significantly. If you can beat the odds of about 931,001 to 1, you can take a deferred vacation with a prize of $10,000. Being struck by lightning at this point (500,000 to 1) is twice as lucky or unlucky.

A player wins $1 million by matching only his first five numbers. This prize (and any non-jackpot prizes) can be increased if the player purchases the Megaplier his option at the time of ticket purchase.

So, what are the most frequently dialed numbers?

According to lottery numbers, the Mega Millions numbers that have appeared in the most draws since the lottery began are: 31, 17, 4, 20, 10; 10 is the most commonly drawn Mega Ball number.

The least common numbers in recent years are: 51, 49, 35, 55, 5.