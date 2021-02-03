WANTED for 2nd degree murder and armed robbery in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 3, 2021) – Alexandria Police are seeking public assistance in locating Detravion Green, 20, height 5’7”, weight 175 lbs, and MarcKeeyse Dorsey, 20, height 5’8”, weight 180 lbs, who are wanted for second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and three counts of armed robbery.

Both subjects are wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of Detroit Street January 6, 2021.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.