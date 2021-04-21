Walmart, Sam’s Club and Feeding America support families in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Walmart and Sam’s Club’s are now at the halfway point in their annual mission to fight hunger.

Customers in Louisiana have already donated 2,052,895 meals to help support their local food banks. The annual campaign benefits Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and nationwide network of 200 local food banks.

In Alexandria, The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger in central Louisiana. The Food Bank distributes food and grocery products to needy families through a network of approved charitable agencies in the following eleven parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

Customers and members in Alexandria can continue to make a difference all month long. There are three easy ways to participate: