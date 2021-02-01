Virtual COVID Vaccine Community Education Forum Set for February 2

Alexandria, Louisiana, Feb. 1, 2020 – CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System presents a

free COVID Vaccine Community Education Forum via Zoom at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.



Join Dr. Jose Zapatero, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of

Medical Affairs, for a conversation on the COVID Vaccine as he discusses frequently asked

questions about vaccine safety and efficacy. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions after

the Forum.



What: CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini presents a free COVID Vaccine Community Education

Forum via Zoom.

When: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. live virtually via ZOOM.

How: Anyone interested in attended this online seminar can register here:

https://christushealthvideo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ANR-o_JhTlu3T2cKooKZ5w