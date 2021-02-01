Virtual COVID Vaccine Community Education Forum Set for February 2

Alexandria, Louisiana, Feb. 1, 2020 – CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System presents a
free COVID Vaccine Community Education Forum via Zoom at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Join Dr. Jose Zapatero, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of
Medical Affairs, for a conversation on the COVID Vaccine as he discusses frequently asked
questions about vaccine safety and efficacy. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions after
the Forum.
What: CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini presents a free COVID Vaccine Community Education
Forum via Zoom.
When: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. live virtually via ZOOM.
How: Anyone interested in attended this online seminar can register here:
https://christushealthvideo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ANR-o_JhTlu3T2cKooKZ5w