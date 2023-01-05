WNTZ - cenlanow.com
by: Kelvin Spears
Posted: Jan 5, 2023 / 02:53 PM CST
Updated: Jan 5, 2023 / 02:53 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The family of Ervin Bibbins, a missing 79-year-old man recently found deceased is holding a vigil in memory of their patriarch.
Time: January 5th, 2023, 6pm
Where: Eastwood Blvd.
Balloon Colors: Green, Black, and White
