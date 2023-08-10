ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Vexus Fiber, CenLa’s newest provider of advanced fiber-optic services, celebrated their opening with a ribbon cutting sponsored by Central Louisiana’s Chamber of Commerce!

“We are nimble and local! We hire local, and will be here a long time. If there is something you’re passionate about, please bring it to us. We want to participate.” Owner Chris Fontenot shared during Vexus Fiber’s ceremony address, “Don’t forget about our Back to School Drive, so we can get school supplies to kids in need. And that’s just the start of it!”