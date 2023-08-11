VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Vernon Parish Fire Department issues the following advisory to the public: Anyone living within a mile of JD Mitcham Rd and Miller Rd be prepared to evacuate now due to the large woods fire in that area.
According to Vernon Fire Department officials, the fire under observation has an “extraordinary threat to life or property,” and evacuation should happen immediately.
Latest News
- APSO release July’s final booking report
- 5 decomposed bodies found in mountains likely migrants, officials say
- Lawmakers introduce bill requiring colleges, universities to report serious accidents
- Leaders hopeful FAA investments will ease air travel troubles
- Vernon Parish Fire District 1 urges public to evacuate before wood fires