UPDATE: Missing Monroe teen reportedly spotted in Rapides Parish

UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A missing Monroe teenager was reportedly spotted in Rapides Parish.

According to the Monroe Police Department, 16-year-old Sierra S. Grantham was spotted in Rapides Parish at a Walmart. They say she is possibly staying in a hotel in that area with an “unknown Black male” driving a Lincoln Town Car.

If you have seen Sierra, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

ORIGINAL: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police need your help finding a missing juvenile.

They are looking for Sierra S. Grantham , a white female, she is about 16-years-old.

Police say she is about 5’2”, and weighs about 120 to 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a few tattoos.

Her tattoo locations are as follows: left and right thigh (quote), left arm, left hip (picture marijuana leaf), upper torso left side.

Police say Grantham was last seen October 8th around 6:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Smith Ave. in Monroe.

She was wearing the following clothing: Gray Sweat pants and hoodie, pearl earrings, unknown footwear. It is unknown what areas Grantham may frequent.

If you’ve seen Grantham or have any information that would help the police find her you are asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.