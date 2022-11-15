ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – UPDATE: He has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police thank the public for their assistance.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate William Caden Elkins, 16. He is described as being approximately 5’10” and weighs about 125 pounds. He left his residence on Nov. 3 and may be in the Boyce area.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.