UPDATE-Liberty Arsenal homicide investigation, Jeep recovered, Jackson WANTED

UPDATE – PINEVILLE, La. – According to Sheriff Mark Wood, detectives have recovered the 2021 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, bearing LA license 468EKO, believed to have been used in the homicide at Liberty Arsenal on Friday, May 7th, 2021.

Monday afternoon, Sheriff’s Detectives and Patrol Deputies were involved in a pursuit, which ended at I-49 south at the Broadway exit, of another person of interest in the homicide investigation. Detectives have that person detained at this time.

Detectives are continuing their search for RAMONTE LAMAR JACKSON in connection to the homicide. Jackson is wanted for one count 1st Degree Murder and one count Attempted 1st Degree Murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

We will provide updates to this investigation as further information becomes available for release.

Original story