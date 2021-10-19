Unrestrained Marksville woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, October 10, 2021, shortly after 1:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 107 near Ruby Wise Road. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 52-year-old Charlotte Hemmingway of Marksville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2002 Mazda pickup, driven by Hemmingway, was traveling northbound when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle then traveled into a ditch where it began to overturn.

Hemmingway, who was unrestrained, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries. On October 18, 2021, Trooper E was notified that Hemmingway had succumbed to her injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 46 deaths.