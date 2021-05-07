Unrestrained juvenile passenger killed in Winn Parish Crash

WINN PARISH – On May 6, 2021, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 167 south of Louisiana Highway 505. This crash claimed the life of a juvenile passenger.

The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by 24-year-old Elizabeth A. Ingram, of Jonesboro, was northbound on U.S. 167. For reasons still under investigation, Ingram failed to slow down as she approached a 2017 International commercial vehicle, which resulted in a rear-end collision.

Ingram, who was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Ingram’s juvenile passenger, who also was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The commercial vehicle driver was not injured. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities.