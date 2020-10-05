Unrestrained driver killed in weekend Grant Parish crash

GRANT PARISH – On September 28, 2020, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a serious injury crash on Louisiana Highway 8 at Stewart Lake Road. This crash ultimately took the life of 34-year-old Aaron A. Hingle of Pearl River, LA. The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Nissan Quest, driven by Hingle, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 8. As Hingle approached a debris clean-up crew, he failed to adhere to a displayed work zone sign and a posted flagman warning him to stop. Hingle, who was unrestrained, struck the rear of an unoccupied 2020 Ford dump truck parked in the eastbound travel lane. As a result, Hingle sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

On October 3, 2020, Troop E was notified that Hingle had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead late last night.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 38 fatal crashes resulting in 46 fatalities.