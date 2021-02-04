Unrestrained driver killed in Catahoula Parish, impairment suspected

Catahoula Parish – On February 3, 2021, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 124 south of Jonesville. This crash killed 23-year-old Jordan Perrin of Harrisonburg.

The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Perrin, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 124. For reasons still under investigation, Perrin’s vehicle traveled off the highway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Perrin, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Perrin’s passenger, who was also unrestrained, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths.