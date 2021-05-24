Unrestrained driver from Leesville killed in weekend crash, impairment suspected

Rapides Parish – On May 22, 2021, shortly before 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 121 near Louisiana Highway 463. This crash killed 22-year-old Christian Williams of Leesville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Williams, was traveling southbound on Louisiana Highway 121. For reasons still under investigation, Williams’ vehicle traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Williams, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Williams’ two juvenile passengers, who were also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Impairment is a suspected factor of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated sixteen fatal crashes resulting in sixteen deaths.