Avoyelles Parish – On February 1, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 29 south of Bunkie. This crash claimed the life of 78-year-old Isaac Matthews of Bunkie.

The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Pontiac G6, driven by Matthews, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 29. For reasons still under investigation, Matthews’ vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a culvert.

Matthews, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop E has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three deaths.