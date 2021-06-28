Unrestrained 75-year-old man killed in Friday crash in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On June 25, 2021, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-49 southbound near mile post 105. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 75-year-old Maximillian Hermann Reppel Jr., of Violet.

The initial investigation revealed a 1999 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Reppel, was traveling southbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Reppel exited the roadway and rear-ended a commercial vehicle parked on the southbound shoulder.

Reppel, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle and a passenger were not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

Although not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 25 fatalities.