ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Are you ready to tap into your creative side while sipping on your favorite beverage? Look no further because Keisha Swafford is hosting an exciting Sip and Paint class on September 27, 2023, at 701 Fourth Street. This event promises an evening of artistic inspiration, fun, and camaraderie that you won’t want to miss.

Mark your calendars for September 27, 2023, starting at 5:00 PM. The class is designed to run for a few hours, giving you ample time to let your artistic talents flourish.

701 Fourth Street is the place to be on that memorable evening. Keisha has chosen this cozy venue to create an atmosphere that encourages your artistic expression to shine. It’s the perfect backdrop for a night of creativity.

Participating in this artistic journey is affordable and accessible. For just $30 per person, you’ll have the chance to paint, sip, and socialize in the heart of the city. All art supplies will be provided, so you only need to bring your enthusiasm and a willingness to explore your artistic side.

Keisha Swafford, a talented local artist, will be your guide throughout the evening. She’ll lead you through the step-by-step process of creating your very own masterpiece. Whether you’re a seasoned painter or have never picked up a brush before, Keisha’s class is designed for all skill levels. She believes that art is for everyone, and this event is the perfect opportunity to prove it.

Sip and Paint classes are more than just a chance to create art; they’re an opportunity to unwind, socialize, and tap into your inner creativity. Bring your friends, family, or come solo – you’re guaranteed to leave with a newfound appreciation for your artistic abilities and perhaps a few new friends.

But that’s not all; you’re encouraged to bring your favorite beverage to sip on while you paint. Whether it’s a glass of wine, a craft beer, or a non-alcoholic alternative, the choice is yours. The combination of art and your drink of choice makes for a delightful evening of relaxation and self-expression.

Spaces for this Sip and Paint class are limited, so be sure to reserve your spot in advance. You can do so by contacting Keisha Swafford at Sip & Paint With Keisha, or visit her Facebook for more details and registration information.

Don’t miss your chance to join Keisha Swafford’s Sip and Paint class on September 27, 2023. Unleash your inner artist, enjoy a delightful evening, and take home a unique piece of art that you’ve created yourself. This event promises to be a memorable experience that you’ll cherish for years to come. Grab your friends, secure your spot, and get ready to paint the town in vibrant colors!