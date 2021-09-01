Two Wednesday morning accidents, one fatal, cripple traffic in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person has died and another person was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with serious injuries following an accident in Sabine Parish.

(Photo courtesy Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The accident happened on U.S. Highway 171 just north of the Many Walmart Supercenter, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The SPSO said the northbound lane of Highway 171 will be shut down for several hours as first responders, deputies and Louisiana State Police investigate the crash. and traffic will be diverted to Louisiana Highway 175 North.

A later crash on U.S. 171 between Noble and Converse has caused southbound lanes to be blocked, as well.

LSP Troop E is leading the investigation into the fatal crash and have not yet released details or names of the victims.