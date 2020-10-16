Two-vehicle crash on LA-28 East kills an unrestrained driver from Ball

Rapides Parish – On October 15, 2020, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 east of Louisiana Highway 116. This crash killed 25-year-old Shayde Johnson of Ball.

The initial investigation revealed a 1998 Ford pickup truck, driven by Johnson, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 28. For reasons still under investigation, Johnson’s vehicle crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck head-on. The driver of the Dodge, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Johnson, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2020, Troop E has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths.