Two university academy students set to earn high school and CLTCC diplomas

ALEXANDRIA, La., April 12, 2021 — For most students, there is typically a few years gap

between the day they walk to receive their high school diploma and when they cross the stage

for their next diploma. But for two University Academy students the wait will be a brief two days

– and the high school degree will be presented last.



The UA students, Logan Cloud and Tucker Simpson, have been dual enrolled in high school

and with Central Louisiana Technical Community College. Both are set to graduate in May from

both schools – May 15 for CLTCC and May 17 for University Academy.



“Dual enrollment gives high school students an incredible opportunity to get a jump on their

professional careers,” said CLTCC Chancellor James Sawtelle. “These students are in a great

position to be able to continue their post-secondary education or go right into the workforce in a high-demand, high-paying job.”



Cloud will graduate with an Associates of Applied Science in Industrial Manufacturing from

CLTCC. After his dual graduations he plans to further his education in the field of Engineering.



Simpson, 18, of Marksville, will graduate from CLTCC with a Technical Diploma in Welding.

After his dual graduations he plans to work in his family’s business.



“Students who take advantage of the opportunities available through dual enrollment are able to

get a huge jump on other students,” said CLTCC Director of Student Affairs Meredith Rennier.

“In a highly competitive workforce, these students will stand out not only for their skills, but for

their commitment to education and willingness to put in the hard work needed to complete their

high school work and their CLTCC assignments. We’re incredibly proud of Logan and Tucker.”

