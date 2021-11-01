Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead

RAPIDES PARISH, La (WNTZ) – On October 30, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-49 near U.S. 167. This crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Sylvia Ann Ostrander of Pineville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2004 GMC Sierra, driven by 61-year-old Marie T. Faglie of Pineville, was traveling northbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Faglie switched travel lanes and failed to yield to a northbound 2016 Peterbilt commercial vehicle. As a result, Faglie’s vehicle rear-ended the commercial vehicle.

Faglie, restraint usage unknown, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Ostrander, restraint usage also unknown, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The commercial vehicle’s driver and passenger, who were properly restrained, sustained no injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

Rapides Parish – On October 30, 2021, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1207. This crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Danny V. Lambert of Ball.

The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Lambert, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 1207. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway and overturned. This action ejected Lambert from the motorcycle.

Lambert sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated 47 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths.