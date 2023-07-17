RAPIDES PARISH (WNTZ) – On July 14, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 3225 at Sherwood Road. This crash killed 36-year-old Robert Jackson of Colfax.

The initial investigation revealed that Jackson was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a southbound 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck. As a result, Jackson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH – On July 14, 2023, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-49 northbound near mile post 110. This crash killed 28-year-old Donovan Mitchell of Natchez.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Mitchell, was northbound on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Mitchell’s vehicle experienced a malfunction (tire) and lost control. The vehicle subsequently exited the roadway and rear-ended a commercial vehicle parked beyond the northbound shoulder.

Mitchell, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured in the crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Although not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths.