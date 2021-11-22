Two Pineville men arrested for copper wire theft

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On November 17th, 2021, Patrol deputies responded to the 3200 block of Frontage Road, Pineville, LA in reference to a report theft from a business. According to a representative of the business, several spools of copper wire and miscellaneous tools were taken from the job sight. Deputies located two areas of a security fence had been cut. Detectives from the Tioga Substation responded and began their investigation and with the assistance of Patrol deputies and employees of the business, located copper wire in the woods behind the job site. Patrol deputies familiar with some previous thefts in the area, went to 421 Maryhill Rd, a residence directly behind the job site, where a large amount of copper wire was located in the back of that residence that bordered the property where the theft occurred.



Detectives and Patrol deputies made contact with a Rodney Gregory White, Jr of 421 Maryhill Rd and he was detained without incident. Through their investigation, Detectives determined the copper wire did come from the job site. All of the recovered copper wire was returned to the business with several smaller spools still unaccounted for.

Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause to obtain arrest warrants for 2 suspects, Rodney Gregory White and Thomas James Izzo. White was then arrested for Criminal Conspiracy and Felony Theft > $1,000 < $5,000. The following day, with assistance from Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents, Izzo was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Criminal Conspiracy and Felony Theft > $1,000 < $5,000. A Probation hold was also placed on Izzo by Agents with Probation and Parole.



As their investigation continued, Detectives learned of a possible third suspect identified only as “Neeko”. Detectives have yet to identify “Neeko” and are asking the public for their assistance. If anyone has any information on the identity and whereabouts of “Neeko”, please contact Detective Matt Dauzat, Tioga Criminal Investigations at 318-641-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.