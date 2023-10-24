LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – The demand for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) is on the rise, and two local nursing programs in Louisiana have secured top 5 rankings for their quality education and commitment to excellence.

SOWELA Technical Community College, Oakdale

SOWELA Technical Community College’s Oakdale campus, a hidden gem in Louisiana, offers a comprehensive practical nursing program. Despite its small size, it provides abundant opportunities for hands-on learning, making it a prime choice for healthcare career seekers.

South Louisiana Community College, Ville Platte Campus

The Ville Platte campus of South Louisiana Community College offers a practical nursing program that instills fundamental nursing care skills. With both Fall and Spring start dates, it caters to a wide range of aspiring LPNs, emphasizing quality education.

As the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a strong 9% growth in LPN employment through 2029, the need for well-trained LPNs is clear. Both institutions are accredited and meet high academic standards, setting a solid foundation for future LPNs.

LPN programs can be found across Louisiana, allowing for flexibility in completing training in one to two years. Common courses include Nursing Fundamentals, Anatomy and Physiology, and more, ensuring a well-rounded education.

Accreditations, like those from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, guarantee program quality. Admission requirements vary but may include transcripts, prerequisite completion, letters of intent, and background checks.

Tuition and costs vary, and financial aid options are available. To become an LPN in Louisiana, students complete an approved program and pass the NCLEX-PN exam.

With the option for LPNs to practice in multiple states, Louisiana LPN programs offer a clear path to a rewarding healthcare career.