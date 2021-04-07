Two from Boyce arrested for sex crimes involving a juvenile

BOYCE, La. – On March 6th, 2021, deputies responded to a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives were assigned the case for further investigation. From their investigation, Detectives identified Christian Henry McLendon, 29 and Mattie Kay Robbins, 69, both of Boyce, as suspects. After conducting a thorough investigation, which included interviews of the victims with the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center and with the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original, as well as additional allegations. Detectives obtained warrants for McLendon’s arrest in reference to two counts 1st Degree Rape and one count Oral Sexual Battery and Robbins’ arrest in reference to Failure to Report the Commission of Sexual Abuse of a Child and Obstruction of Justice.

On March 12th, Detectives took McLendon and Robbins into custody without incident and both were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to their respective warrants. Robbins was released the same day after posting a $60,000 bond and McLendon was released the following day after posting a $150,000 bond.

As their investigation continued, Detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported further allegations McLendon had committed additional crimes. Detectives obtained additional warrants for McLendon’s arrest in reference to two counts Aggravated Crimes Against Nature; Incestuous and two counts Molestation of a Juvenile; Victim Under Age of 13. On April 5th, McLendon was taken into custody and again booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. McLendon was released on April 6th, 2021 after posting a $100,000 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and if anyone has any information relating to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Detective Cainan Baker at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.