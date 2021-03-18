Two bodies found in wooded area of Tulane Ave in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 18, 2021) – The Alexandria Police Crime Scene Unit is processing a crime scene in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Tulane Avenue where two bodies were located this afternoon by a cadaver dog.

Detectives, with the assistance of the Alexandria Fire Department Search and Rescue, were following up on leads in a missing persons case when the discovery was made. The victims have not been identified.

“This is a terrible tragedy. We are very early in our investigation and do not have any details we can share at this time,” said Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Out of respect for the victims’ families, we ask that people refrain from speculating and allow our investigators to complete their work. We will provide more information then.”