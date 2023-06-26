MARKSVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – Today, Paragon Casino Resort and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana partnered with United Way of Central Louisiana to host the Hit for Hope Tunica-Biloxi Governors Cup Golf Tournament, which was held at the Tamahka Trails Golf Course to support United Way of Central Louisiana programs that benefit the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe values our community above all else. We are always searching for opportunities to give back to our family and friends in need,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana. “The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe, along with Paragon Casino Resort, extends our thanks to United Way of Central Louisiana and its focus on chartering a new path for those most vulnerable in Central Louisiana.”

ALICE is a driver of innovation, research, and action to improve life across the country for families who may be unable to afford the basics of childcare, housing, food and healthcare.

“The generous partner organizations across Central Louisiana helped make this philanthropic event a success,” said Michelle Purl, President and CEO of United Way of Central Louisiana. “We are grateful to surround ourselves with good-hearted people and hope to continue working alongside the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and the Paragon Casino Resort to serve those in need throughout Central Louisiana.”

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and Paragon Casino Resort have supported the mission of United Way of Central Louisiana for numerous years. The long-standing investment into surrounding areas has resulted in various strides to minimize the ALICE population’s struggle, including providing safe, affordable housing opportunities, reliable technology necessary to work and equality in access to healthcare.

About Paragon Casino Resort

Since opening its doors in 1994, Paragon Casino Resort has strived to become one of the top gaming destinations in Louisiana. The property features an impressive lineup of amenities and attractions, including over 1,000 slot machines and over 30 tables, including live poker and sports betting; three hotel towers with more than 500 well-appointed rooms; full-service spa and salon; Topgolf Swing Suite game simulators; 18-hole championship golf course with a pro shop and restaurant; indoor tropical pool & two outdoor pools; a bayou-themed atrium featuring a live alligator habitat; a three-screen movie theater; several bars & restaurants, including a steakhouse and a buffet; full-service RV resort & cabins; Cyber Quest arcade & Kids Quest supervised play center; and over 75,000 square feet of meeting space, including an expansive showroom for concerts and conventions.

To learn more, visit paragoncasinoresort.com or call 800-946-1946.

About the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana:

The Tunica-Biloxi people first appeared in the Mississippi Valley. In the late 1700s, they settled near Marksville, where they were skilled traders and entrepreneurs. Today, the Tribe has more than 1,200 members throughout the United States, primarily in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois. The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe received federal recognition in 1981 for its reservation within the boundaries of Louisiana. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana. Through its compact, negotiated by the late Tribal Chairman Earl J. Barbry Sr. and the State of Louisiana, the Tribe has assisted local governments in the area with its quarterly distribution of funds, totaling more than $40 million over two decades. For more information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit www.tunicabiloxi.org and “like” us on Facebook.

About United Way of Central Louisiana

UWCL formed in 1954 to facilitate the work of community organizations through fundraising and community dialogue. Our mission is to link people and resources for a stronger community in central Louisiana. We dream of a community in which all our neighbors are linked to each other and to the resources they need to prosper and thrive. We fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. Our goal is to create long-lasting changes that prevent problems from happening in the first place. We are committed to honoring, embracing, and harnessing the power of diversity of all Central Louisiana residents to create a stronger community for all. We leverage the relationships of individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and government to achieve lasting change.