NATCHITOCHES, La. (WNTZ) – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana and Northwestern State University (NSU) are announcing a five-year partnership agreement, with the goal of developing additional economic and workforce development, academic and scholarship opportunities and funding advocacy for Native American students. The official signing ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 AM.

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has strong connections to Central Louisiana and is committed to promoting the region’s growth and prosperity. This partnership with NSU will support the tribe’s mission of developing educational opportunities for tribal citizens and provide vital workforce development resources for its 1,500 tribal citizens across the country.

The signing ceremony will feature remarks from tribal Chairman Marshall Pierite, NSU President Dr. Jones, and community leaders. Local and state legislative leaders and members of Louisiana’s Congressional delegation have been invited. Principal speakers and other participants will be available for interviews following the ceremony.