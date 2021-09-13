Tudanca’s golden goal lifts Wildcats to fastest start in history

PINEVILLE, La. – With time running out in the first overtime period, Alvaro Tudanca lifted a free kick towards the net and buried the shot into the top right corner of the net from 27 yards out to send the Louisiana College men’s soccer team to its first 4-0 start in program history with a 4-3 overtime win over the Central Baptist Mustangs Saturday night at Wildcat Field.

The match got off to a hot start which saw the Wildcats fall behind 1-0 less than a minute into the contest, only for an equalizer to come not even 90 seconds later as Adrian Amoros Navarro sent in a through ball with the perfect amount of weight behind it to get on the sprinting foot of Nangee Phillip, who beat the goalkeeper one-on-one to level the match at 1-1 in the third minute.

Central Baptist reclaimed the lead with a tenth minute goal to give the Mustangs a 2-1 advantage. The response wouldn’t be as sudden as before, but the equalizer did come about 13 minutes later as Arturo Riestra Torrejon slipped a ball into the box which Alvaro Tudanca got on the end of and scored to level up the score at 2-2 in the 23rd minute.

LC took its first lead of the night ten minutes after equalizing as Tudanca sent in a pass over to Diego Valenzuela Ramirez, who one-touched a cross to Riestra Torrejon, who buried the shot for a 3-2 LC lead as the clock ticked over into the 33rd minute. The score remained that way to halftime.

The Mustangs struck quickly again in the second half as a free kick was lifted into the box and headed into the net to level the score at 3-3 in the 53rd minute. The score would remain that way for the rest of the second half and the match would head into overtime.

Both teams worked the ball into offensive positions during the first overtime period, but no shots were taken until the deciding moment of the match. With 14 seconds remaining on the clock in the first extra ten minutes, a hard tackle drew a yellow card and a free kick for the Wildcats from 27 yards out. Alvaro Tudanca stood over the ball and calmly drove the shot from the left side of the field into the top right corner of the goal for the golden goal to end the game immediately with the Wildcats victorious.

“Our guys fought from behind once again,” said Louisiana College head men’s soccer coach David Castillo. “I give tremendous credit to Coach Lance Gordon and CBC. They put us under extreme adversity, and they were just unfortunate to not come away with a result. We’re not where we want to be, but everyday we’re striving to become better.”

The Wildcats have had a knack for the heroic already this season, with this result giving LC two golden goal overtime wins on the year already and a third victory decided with a goal inside of the final 30 seconds of the regular 90 minutes.

Alvaro Tudanca scored his first two goals of the season, including the overtime golden goal, on four shots in the match, three of which were on frame, and picked up his second assist of the season as well. Arturo Riestra Torrejon collected a goal and an assist, his second goal and first assist of the season. Riestra Torrejon took five shots in the match and put three on frame. Nangee Philip, playing in his first match as a Wildcat, scored his first goal at LC on the lone shot he put on frame of the three total shots he took in the match. The Wildcats finished the match with 20 shots, putting nine on target.

Joaquín Bauta Pérez (1-0) made his first appearance in goal for the Wildcats and was credited with two saves in the match. He faced 15 shots from the Mustangs during the contest, five of which were on frame.

The Wildcats (4-0) have won their first four matches of a season for the first time in program history and are on their first ever five-match win streak dating back to the spring semester’s final match. LC looks to keep the hot streak going on Tuesday when the Wildcats face a former conference adversary in Belhaven. Kickoff of Tuesday’s match against the Blazers (0-1) is set for 7:30 P.M. at the Belhaven Bowl Stadium.