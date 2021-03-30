Trying to ‘eliminate’ snakes, lands suspect in trouble with Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

LEESVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – This case involves fire and snakes.

Laura Ashley Lee, 34, of Leesville, is facing one count of simple arson after a recent arrest.

Other than Lee, investigators “are looking for another accused of setting multiple fires near and in a wooded area in Leesville, La.” according to the Dept. of Agriculture & Forestry.

That person is 34-years-old Robert Lee Ramirez.

LDAF states that the reason why Ramirez allegedly set these fires was to remove snakes from the property.

“Investigators say Ramirez set multiple fires from the roadside as well as in wooded areas surrounding their home on land owned by others,” according to the Dept. of Agriculture & Forestry.

Allegedly, this was the second year in a row that Ramirez lit the same area on fire.

Ramirez is facing two counts of simple arson.

If you know where Robert Lee Ramirez is located, please call the LDAF Fire Hotline at 855-452-5323.