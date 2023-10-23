GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On October 22, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 500, east of Louisiana Highway 472. This crash tragically claimed the life of 51-year-old Elres Ray Ehrman of Colfax.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1997 Ford F-150, driven by 31-year-old Laicon Purvis of Atlanta, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 500. The vehicle experienced a tire malfunction, causing Purvis to lose control. Subsequently, the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned, ejecting Ehrman from the vehicle.

Regrettably, Ehrman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Purvis, also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under active investigation.

While not all accidents are survivable, the proper use of seat belts can significantly decrease an occupant’s risk of death and reduce the extent of injury. Ensuring that every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths.