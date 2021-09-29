Traffic stop near Alexandria leads to drug bust with the help of K-9 “Beny”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, September 24th, 2021 at approximately 1 am, the RADE Highway Interdiction Team was conducting traffic enforcement on I-49 north of Alexandria. During their patrol, they observed the driver of a blue Chevrolet Malibu commit a traffic violation of improper lane use on I-49 southbound near the Airbase Road Exit.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and contact was made with the driver, identified as Joshua Edward Dauzat, 41 of Slidell, LA. As soon as deputies contacted Dauzat, he stated he did not have a valid driver’s license. As deputies were continuing their investigation and speaking with Dauzat, they detected the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputies deployed their narcotics detection K-9 “Beny” who indicated a positive alert to the rear trunk area of the vehicle. During a hand search of the trunk, a large duffle type bag was located containing an vast assortment of THC products and pre-packaged marijuana.

Deputies recovered 88 packages of THC gummies, 30 packages of THC wax, 201 bags of marijuana flower and approximately 5.58 pounds of pre-packaged marijuana.

From their interview of the suspect, the narcotics were suspected to being trafficked from Colorado on their way to Slidell, LA.

Glenmora woman arrested for hit & run incident that killed an Anacoco woman back in June

Dauzat was taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1. Dauzat was released later that day on a $10,200.00 bond.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

ACLU lawsuit: Louisiana deputies punched Black man in 2019