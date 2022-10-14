ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On October 11th, 2022, an Alexandria Police Department’s K9 Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation on Sunset Drive. From their initial investigation, Officers located two plastic baggies containing suspected Fentanyl within the vehicle. Officers identified D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35 of Alexandria, as a suspect. Duncan was also in possession of just under $1,000.00 in assorted U.S. currency.

Traffic stop leads to fentany, firearm arrest

Due to the presence of Fentanyl, Agents with the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit responded to the scene to assist with their investigation. From their joint investigation, Agents determined the suspected Fentanyl came from Duncan’s apartment in Harmony Gardens Apartments and were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. From their search, Agents recovered approximately 12.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl, as well as two handguns. Duncan is a convicted felon and currently prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Duncan was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked on various drug and firearm charges.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Arrestee: D’Markius Sendell Duncan, 35,

238 Sunset Drive, Alexandria, La. Charges: Possession of CDS 2 (fentanyl) with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

WARRANT – contempt of court

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.