GRANT, LASALLE, & RAPIDES PARISHES, La. (WNTZ) – In a rapidly evolving weather emergency, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Tornado Warning for Grant Parish and La Salle Parish in north central Louisiana until 4:00 PM CST. At 2:58 PM CST, a tornado-producing storm was confirmed over Colfax, moving at an alarming speed of 55 mph. Residents in the path, including Jena, Midway, Nebo, Zenoria, Rogers, Lake Iatt, Pollock, Aloha, Dry Prong, Fishville, Bentley, and Williana, are urged to take immediate cover.

Affected Areas: Grant Parish and La Salle Parish in north central Louisiana

Time: Until 4:00 PM CST

Current Situation: At 2:58 PM CST, a tornado-producing storm has been detected over Colfax, approximately 7 miles northeast of Lena, moving rapidly northeast at a speed of 55 mph. This tornado has been confirmed by radar, posing an imminent threat.

Hazards:

Damaging tornado with the potential for significant destruction.

Flying debris poses a grave danger to those without adequate shelter.

Mobile homes are at risk of severe damage or destruction.

Expect damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles.

Widespread tree damage is likely.

Projected Path: The tornado is expected to impact the following areas:

Jena and Midway around 3:30 PM CST.

around 3:30 PM CST. Other locations in the path include Nebo, Zenoria, Rogers, Lake Iatt, Pollock, Aloha, Dry Prong, Fishville, Bentley, and Williana.

Instructions: To ensure your safety, take the following actions immediately:

Take Cover Now: Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid Windows: Stay away from windows to minimize the risk of flying debris. Mobile Homes and Vehicles: If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter immediately. Protect Yourself: Use whatever means available to protect yourself from flying debris.

AFFECTED AREAS:

Grant Parish, La.

La Salle Parish, La.

Repeat Warning: A tornado is currently on the ground, and time is of the essence. Take cover now to ensure your safety. Monitor local news and weather updates for the latest information on this rapidly developing situation.

Please share this alert with friends, family, and neighbors to ensure everyone is aware of the immediate danger and can take appropriate action. Your safety is our top priority. Stay tuned for further updates.

