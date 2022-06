ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating the cause of a four-alarm fire early Saturday morning at Despino Tire on MacArthur Drive.

The department received the call at approximately 3:15 a.m, according to Interim Fire Chief Curtis Beauregard. Six pumper trucks, two aerial trucks and two med cars responded from the city along with units from Rapides Parish Fire District No. 2 and England Airpark.

There were no injuries and the fire has been contained.