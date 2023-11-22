SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thanksgiving is a day to give thanks, eat a ton of food, and spend time with family- some of whom you may not have seen in a while.
Shreveport-based professional counselor, Amber Morell, shares tips on how to navigate possible sticky conversations, such as politics or other hot-button issues.
- Keep it light: Talk to your family in advance about keeping certain topics off the table.
- If a new face is brought in, warn the family ahead of time: Request they don’t ask too many personal questions, so the guest feels welcome and comfortable.
- Learn to divert: Morell recommends having at least one person at the dinner table who knows how to move the conversation in a different direction if all else fails.
