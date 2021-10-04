Tickets on sale now for Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival

TICKETS ON SALE NOW FOR THE FARM TO FOREST PLEIN AIR

FESTIVAL HOSTED BY THE ALEXANDRIA MUSEUM OF ART

October 14-17, 2021

The Alexandria Museum of Art invites you to celebrate their new signature arts event, the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival. This five-day festival will bring artists to Central Louisiana to paint “en plein air” – outdoors! Artists will be in the city as well as surrounding farms, nurseries and Kisatchie National Forest painting the abundant natural beauty of our area.



The galleries at AMoA will be open during the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival week to view works created by visiting plein air painters depicting the breathtaking agricultural and natural landscapes of Central Louisiana. Works created each day of the festival will be added to the gallery walls will remain on view in the gallery following the festival’s awards event, jurored by renowned New Orleans landscape artist Phil Sandusky.



During the festival, curious observers can watch artists paint on location, register for public workshops and celebrate with multiple days of family-friendly events hosted by the Alexandria Museum of Art. Paintings produced during the festival will be available for sale throughout the week and at the Arts Council’s Fall Art Walk on Saturday October 16. Then on Sunday, October 17, join AMoA for the Palette Party, the festival’s final awards ceremony and art sale event featuring local vendors showcasing their signature dishes and drinks.



The following events are part of the Farm to Forest Plein Air Festival. Juried artists, non-juried artists and the public can all participate! Festival events are ticketed unless otherwise specified.



Tickets are available now at farmtoforestpleinair.com

For more information, contact Olivia at olivia@themuseum.org or (318) 443-3458.