Three arrested in Ferriday on Armed Robbery with a Firearm charges

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday September 18, detectives with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating an armed robbery that happened at a convenience store outside of Ferriday.

Per the report, the store’s clerk was held at gunpoint during the altercation, and cash was taken from the store.

The investigation yielded arrest warrants for 21-year-old Dezmon Bowman, 19-year-old Dontarious Bowman, and 22-year-old Zhane Green, all from Ferriday.

On Thursday September 23, the CPSO announced that they had apprehended all three suspects.

Green and both Bowmans were booked into the Concordia Parish Correctional Facility on charges of Armed Robbery with a Firearm.