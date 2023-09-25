LOUISIANA (WNTZ) – In a move to right past wrongs, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started accepting applications for financial help from farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners who were unfairly treated in USDA farm lending programs before January 2021. This assistance is part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which calls on the USDA to provide aid for those who’ve suffered discrimination.

What’s Happening?

Starting today, eligible folks can apply for financial aid through the program’s website, 22007apply.gov. This online platform offers an application in both English and Spanish, making it easy for applicants to get started. It also provides guidance on how to get help in person or virtually and shares detailed program information.

Who’s Eligible?

If you’re a farmer, rancher, or forest landowner who experienced discrimination from USDA farm loan programs before January 1, 2021, or if you have USDA farm loan debt related to such discrimination, you can apply for this program.

How to Apply

You have two options: you can either apply online at 22007apply.gov or fill out paper-based forms and send them by mail or in person to local program offices. The application window is open from July 7 to October 31, 2023. Importantly, it’s not a “first come, first served” process; all applications received or postmarked before October 31 will be considered.

Support Along the Way

To make sure everyone gets a fair shot at applying, the USDA is partnering with organizations like AgrAbility, Farmer Veteran Coalition, Federation of Southern Cooperatives and others who are experienced in reaching out to farmers. These groups will provide assistance throughout the application process.

Program Oversight

USDA has set up four regional hubs to provide technical help and work closely with community-based organizations to spread the word about the program. These hubs have physical offices and are responsible for program oversight.

No Lawyers Required

USDA wants to ensure that applicants know they don’t need lawyers to apply. Attorneys’ fees won’t be covered, and the amount of financial aid won’t change whether or not you have legal representation. USDA doesn’t recommend specific lawyers or firms, nor does it discourage applicants from seeking legal advice.

Beware of Scams

As the official application process begins, be cautious of individuals or groups spreading misleading information or pressuring you into signing agreements or sharing sensitive information. The official application is free, and no attorneys’ fees will be paid by USDA.

USDA’s Commitment

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is focused on transforming America’s food system to be more resilient, promoting fair competition in markets, ensuring access to safe and healthy food, and investing in rural America’s infrastructure and clean energy. They are committed to achieving equity across the department.

For more information, visit the USDA website at www.usda.gov.

USDA is dedicated to providing equal opportunities as a provider, employer, and lender.