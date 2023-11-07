JACKSON, Miss. (WNTZ) – Almost every family in America is touched by addiction. Many professions also face the challenge of drug-related problems every day. Harm is abundant and hope is often elusive. Most people agree on one thing: What we’re doing isn’t working.

End It For Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Mississippi and founded in 2019, advocating for approaches to drugs that prioritize life, preserve families, and promote public safety. They are proud to host The SHIFT Summit on November 16, 2023, at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson, Mississippi. The SHIFT Summit offers innovative solutions that could reduce drug-related harm like crime and overdose as well as accelerate the number of positive outcomes like recovery. The SHIFT Summit will continue End It For Good’s track record of engaging events that spark curiosity and leave attendees thoughtful, hopeful, and inspired to take action.

“Our goal with The SHIFT Summit is to offer attendees a unique conference experience that combines new ideas, diverse perspectives, and real solutions to problems almost every family

and profession is facing in some way,” said CEO of End It For Good, Brett Montague

The SHIFT Summit will feature speakers from across the country as well as Mississippi, sharing

personal stories, expert knowledge, and options for a better path forward. Whether you’re a parent or policymaker, pastor or professor, police officer or a person in recovery, the SHIFT Summit is for you.

Summit Topics Include:

Multiple Pathways to Recovery: When One Size Doesn’t Fit All

How CRAFT Can Help Families and Their Loved Ones Overcome Addiction

The Potential of Psychedelic Therapy for Opioid Use Disorder

Stopping the Underground Drug Market and Solving the Overdose Crisis

Kratom: Helpful or Harmful?

Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion: A Bridge Between Police and Services

Legislative Update from Mississippi Legislators

Since 2019, End It For Good has released the 2021 report entitled Misplaced Priorities: How the Federal Drug War Imposes High Costs on Mississippians, Delivers Disappointing Results, and Undermines Public Safety, created the ground-breaking SHIFT Drugs & Addiction Summit, hosted 35 in-person events, given over 100 presentations and interviews, and produced educational resources in an effort to invite more people into the conversation of shifting towards

a health-centered approach to drugs and addiction.

For more information about The SHIFT Summit, and to register to attend, go to:

https://enditforgood.com/shift/