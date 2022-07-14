ALEXANDRIA La. (WNTZ) – Adron is a 44 year old white male, 5’10” tall, 155 lbs. with a medium build. Adron has brown hair and green eyes.

On Monday, July 11th , 2022, Adron was reported missing from his residence located in the Deville area by a friend. No vehicle or clothing information was available.

If anyone has seen or has information about Adron Perry Chandler, you are asked to contact Detective Eddie Andrus at (318) 641-6000, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.