This will be the first time the executive founder of Grand Hustle Records performs at Paragon Casino Resort

Marksville, La. – (WNTZ) – The fall concert season is starting strong in Central Louisiana as Tip “T.I.” Harris is set to rock the stage in the Mari Showroom at Paragon Casino Resort on October 22, 2022.

The Atlanta-born rapper, executive producer, actor, comedian and entrepreneur is known for top ten hit singles such as “What You Like” and “Rubber Band Man.” He is also known for his collaborations with artists like Killer Mike, Justin Timberlake and Rhianna.

Ticket prices start at $55 and are available for purchase through Paragon Casino Resort’s website and on Ticketmaster.com.

Aside from his contributions to the music industry, including 10 hit albums, multiple Grammys, Billboard BET and American Music Awards, T.I. has starred in countless blockbuster movies and top-rated television shows including ATL, VH-1’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, American Gangster and Marvel’s Antman.

Outside of his musical career, T.I. is an active and dominant force in fighting for social issues such as race relations and human rights. T.I’s Us or Else movement champions economic empowerment, the equalization of opportunities for under-represented communities, education and the reduction of the rampant incarceration of Black and brown people.

About Paragon Casino Resort

Since opening its doors in 1994, The Paragon Casino Resort has strived to become the most entertaining gaming destination in the South.

The facilities features an impressive lineup of luxury amenities and attractions, including over 1,000 slot machines and over 35 tables on a 64,000-square-foot gaming floor; hotel with more than 500 rooms; full-service spa and salon; 18-hole golf course with a fully stocked pro-shop and grillroom; indoor tropical pool; a soaring bayou themed atrium complete with a live alligator habitat; a three-screen cinema; restaurants; bars; full-service top rated RV resort; Kids Quest child care activity center; Cyber Quest arcade and over 75,000 square feet of meeting space including an expansive showroom hosting concerts and conventions. Over the years, the Paragon facilities have made a significant economic impact on central Louisiana. Currently, the Paragon employs over 700 associates. To learn more about how to participate in sports betting at the casino resort and to experience the rest of Paragon’s amenities, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To book a stay at the Paragon Resort or learn more, call (318) 253-1946 or 1-800-946-1946.