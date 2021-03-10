The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Alyssa Herbert.

Alyssa is a 17 year old white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Alyssa is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On Saturday, March 6th 2021, Alyssa was reported missing from a residence located in the Kelly Land Subdivision. Alyssa was last seen on the previous evening wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Alyssa Herbert, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.