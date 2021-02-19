ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office asks citizens to beware of scams.

With every crisis or weather event, SCAMMERS use this in an effort to get money or personal information. RPSO is currently getting complaints from citizens about APPLE ID compromise as well as solicitations from CRISIS RESPONSE. The criminals are even using the Sheriffs Office and other law enforcement phone numbers.

Please remember never give anyone who calls or texts you personal information. RPSO also recommend people not answer the phone if the number is not in your contacts. If it is legitimate they will leave you a message. Also, when getting ready to make repairs to roofs or pipes, make sure and use reputable, bonded and insured contractors. Cenla has plenty of skilled businesses that can do the work.