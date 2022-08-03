ALEXANDRIA, LA (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation’s 2021 Annual Report is now available. The theme of the report is “Staying the Course” and highlights work done in support of the Foundation’s Healthy People, Education and Healthy Communities priority areas.

“We believe the priority areas addressed by the Foundation’s work have proven to be even more important as drivers of health since the pandemic began, and addressing these areas effectively can provide greater resiliency to a population,” said Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier.

The Annual Report can be read online by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.rapidesfoundation.org, clicking on Newsroom/Annual Reports and then choosing “2021 Annual Report.”

Print versions can be picked up at The Rapides Foundation during normal business hours. To request that a report be mailed, please contact The Rapides Foundation at 318-443-3394 or 800-994-3394.