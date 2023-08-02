The Rapides Foundation’s 2022 Annual Report is now available. The theme of the report is “Stories of Progress” and highlights work done in support of the Foundation’s Healthy People, Education and Healthy Communities priority areas.

“In this Annual Report, you’ll hear from Central Louisiana residents whose lives have improved. Their stories show us that progress is measured not only in how quickly generational issues impacting health status can be reversed or eliminated, but also in the paths and opportunities provided to help people live longer, healthier lives,” said Foundation President and CEO Joe Rosier.

The Annual Report can be read online by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.rapidesfoundation.org under Newsroom/Annual Reports.

Print versions can be picked up at The Rapides Foundation during normal business hours. To request that a report be mailed, please contact The Rapides Foundation at 318-443-3394 or 800-994-3394.